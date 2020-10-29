Bank Windhoek employee suspended for racial social media post

A Bank Windhoek employee that reportedly made racist remarks on social media platforms this week has been suspended with immediate effect.

A media statement by the bank late on Wednesday said the post does not reflect the opinion of Capricorn Group or Bank Windhoek or any of its subsidiaries in any way but is the opinion of the individual concerned.

“Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek distance themselves from the sentiments expressed by the individual. Both Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek condemn racism, hate speech and any other forms of discrimination as gross violations of its core values and ethics,” the statement reads.

The individual was suspended with immediate effect and the matter is being dealt with in accordance with the Group’s internal disciplinary and ethics policy, it adds.

Source: Namibia Press Agency