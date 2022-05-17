Bank Windhoek improves its customer-centric mobile app

Bank Windhoek on Tuesday announced an updated version of its customer-focused mobile app, available on all mobile app stores, that would provide an enhanced banking experience to its customers.

The bank’s Head of Digital, Data and Customer Transformation, Ryan Geyser in a media statement said as the bank celebrates its 40th anniversary, the locally designed Bank Windhoek mobile app boasts a superior uncluttered user interface stacked with features to ensure a seamless and convenient customer experience on the go.

“Users who have access to the internet can conduct transactions from their mobile devices wherever they are, at any time, in a convenient, secure, cost-effective, and time-saving manner. In terms of security, users can monitor the status of their accounts, which are supported by biometric login capabilities, and using the new app incurs no data usage costs,” he stated.

Geyser also said in addition to customer favourites like sending EasyWallets, managing accounts and card limits, monitoring account activity, and instantly paying bills, the latest release allows customers to send TN Mobile and MTC airtime, and download weekly, daily, or monthly statements, and resend proof of payments.

Other benefits of using the Bank Windhoek Mobile Banking App include free e-statements on-demand instant purchasing of electricity and managing electronic fund transfers and card limits.

Customers can also use it to make EasyWallet payments, view investment accounts, and instantly transfer money between accounts, he boasted.

He further said the Bank Windhoek Mobile App allows customers to personalise their account names and receive and manage notifications from the bank about system alerts, transactions, and other new updates.

Geyser concluded by reminding customers that staying alert for fraudster tricks and scams is still one of the most effective ways to combat theft and fraud.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency