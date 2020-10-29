Barax five tournament scheduled for weekend

The annual Barax five football and netball tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Etoshapoort Stadium in Outjo, Kunene Region.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, tournament organiser Cristebela Mbarandongo said all draws for both sport codes will be conducted on Saturday at 05h00.

The statement further reads that the teams will battle it out for an amount of N.dollars 40 000, with N.dollars 30 000 set aside for football while the remaining N.dollars 10 000 will be shared among the netball teams.

For netball, teams will be registering with N.dollars 1 000 while football teams will register with N.dollars 2 000.

The netball champions will walk away with N.dollars 5 000 plus a floating trophy and 12 gold medals, the runners-up will pocket N dollars 3 000 and 12 silver medals while the third best netball team will be awarded with N.dollars 2 000 plus 12 bronze medals.

For the football category, the winning team is set to pocket N.dollars 15 000, a floating trophy and 18 gold medals while the runners-up will away with N.dollars 9 000 and 18 gold medals.

The semi-final losers will each be awarded N.dollars 3 000 and 12 bronze medals.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all games during the weekend.

Source: Namibia Press Agency