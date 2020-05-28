Basic education again gets largest portion of budget

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture received the largest allocation for the 2020/21 financial year, receiving N.dollars 14.2 billion in the National Budget tabled by Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The allocation was N.dollars 418 million more than the ministry’s allocation during the 2019/20 National Budget.

Shiimi said the amount appropriated for Government ministries and institutions for this financial year totals N.dollars 64.3 billion.

The budget aims to achieve four main goals; to save lives, livelihoods, jobs and incomes as well as to place Namibia in a stronger position to thrive in the foreseeable future, Shiimi said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services received the second largest allocation of nearly N.dollars 8 billion; an increase of N.dollars 1.1 million compared to the N.dollars 6.9 billion assigned last year.

Following is a breakdown of all allocations per ministry compared to the 2019/20 financial year in brackets.

Office of the President: N.dollars 493 529 000 (435 369 000)

Office of the Prime Minister: N.dollars 421 444 000 (459 391 000)

National Assembly: N.dollars 131 124 000 (126 848 000)

Office of the Auditor-General: N.dollars 109 267 000 (109 265 000)

Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration: N.dollars 516 896 000 (677 129 000)

Ministry of Safety and Security: N.dollars 5 434 909 000 (5 550 941 000)

Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation: N.dollars 1 010 616 000 (941 274 000)

Ministry of Defence: N.dollars 6 229 103 000 (5 884 817 000)

Ministry of Finance: N.dollars 6 219 504 000 (4 409 320 000)

Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture: N.dollars 14 185 747 000 (13 767 697 000)

National Council: N.dollars 101 263 000 (94 763 000)

Ministry of Health and Social Services: N.dollars 7 951 310 000 (6 868 271 000)

Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation: N.dollars 187 926 000 (189 924 000)

Ministry of Mines and Energy: N.dollars 233 550 000 (286 165 000)

Ministry of Justice: N.dollars 480 746 000 (326 952 000)

Ministry of Urban and Rural Development: N.dollars 1 713 161 000 (1 982 234 000)

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism: N.dollars 584 513 000 (461 731 000)

Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development: N.dollars 174 781 000 (295 026 000)

Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform:

-Agriculture and Land Reform N.dollars 1 337 414 000

-Water N.dollars 929 177 000

Judiciary: N.dollars 375 652 000 (368 444 000)

Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources: N.dollars 236 906 000 (250 214 000)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

– Works: N.dollars 591 905 000 (606 060 000)

– Transport: N.dollars 2 403 674 000 (3 443 437 000)

National Planning Commission: N.dollars 283 872 000 (241 584 000)

Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service: N.dollars 306 860 000 (285 999 000)

Electoral Commission of Namibia: N.dollars 282 182 000 (288 358 000)

Ministry of Information and Communication Technology: N.dollars 526 308 000 (321 148 000)

Anti-Corruption Commission: N.dollars 61 612 000 (61 610 000)

Ministry of Veterans Affairs: N.dollars 847 654 000 (685 060 000)

Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation: N.dollars 3 301 674 000 (3 137 381 000)

Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare: N.dollars 5 255 124 000

Ministry of Public Enterprises: N.dollars 1 409 496 000 (40 022 000)

Source: Namibia Press Agency