Benue APC congratulates Water Resources and Sanitation Minister on appointment

The Benue Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Prof. Joseph Utev , the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation on his recent appointment and inauguration.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Daniel Ihomun, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The party said the minister has the capacity to take the ministry to greater heights, having ascended to the level of professorship through uncommon hard work and held a number of other high-ranking positions.

The party further pledged to support the minister in any measure to fulfil his new assignment with distinctions.

The party also expressed its sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their own as a minister.

It appreciated, Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as well as Gov. Hyacinth Alia, for seeing to it that Benue is represented well at the national level. (NAN) www.nannews.ng

Source: News Agency of Nigeria