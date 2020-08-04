Bernard Haufiku fired as special advisor

Former Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku’s contract as special advisor on issues related to health and social services in the Presidency has been terminated.

Haufiku’s contract was terminated by President Hage Geingob on 30 July 2020 after the current Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula recommended to the president the withdrawal of the former special advisor from the ministry.

A media statement issued by the Presidency on Monday said Shangula made his recommendation for Haufiku’s withdrawal from the ministry “pursuant to incidences of causing discord among team members and disclosure of information discussed during strategic meetings with the media without prior clearance.”

It further stated that Haufiku’s conduct was viewed as a distraction from the core responsibility of managing the COVID-19 pandemic successfully, adding that in that vein, President Geingob terminated the appointment of Haufiku as special advisor by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 32 (6) of the Namibian Constitution.

Haufiku was reassigned to the position of special advisor on 20 December 2018 after Geingob terminated his appointment as the health minister.

According to the statement, during his tenure as health minister, Haufiku could not work effectively within the team and was “in conflict with his deputy minister and executive director whom he had requested to be on-boarded” when he agreed to join Cabinet.

“Several meetings with the top executive leadership of the country notwithstanding, Haufiku did not demonstrate the ethos of collective responsibility as enjoined by the Cabinet handbook. Haufiku continued to speak out of turn to the press, in contravention of responsibilities as a member of the Executive and the Cabinet collective,” the statement reads.

Haufiku was served with the termination notice Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency