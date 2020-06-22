Bethanie teacher arrested over tribal remarks granted bail

A 24-year-old male teacher who allegedly posted tribal remarks on social media was granted bail in the amount of N.dollars 2 000 in the Bethanie Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) regional crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner ChrispinMubebo in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the accused, Lukas Kampale made his first court appearance before assistant magistrate, MarchelPienaar who granted him bail.

His case was postponed to 16 July 2020 for further police investigations.

The man faces charges of assault by threat and contravention of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Kampale is a teacher at the Schmelenville Combined School in Bethanie and was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly posted tribal slurs on social media about the Nama community.

Source: Namibia Press Agency