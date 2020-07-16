Biggest loss of value when pensions withdrawn early, RFS says

Retirement Fund Solutions has sought to quell concerns by the public about the state of pension funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the biggest loss of value in fact occurs when people withdraw their pensions early.

Retirement Fund Solutions Managing Director and Benchmark Retirement Fund trustee Marthinuz Fabianus gave their assurance about the health of pension funds under their administration in a media statement on Wednesday.

He said funds use a mix of investments that includes international and local asset classes such as investments in cash, money market instruments, bonds, shares and properties that are managed prudently to give the best possible returns and security to pension funds.

“Although there was a major sell-off of shares on the local, regional and international stock exchanges during March as a result of panic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, markets recovered after about a month,” Fabianus said.

He went on to say although stock market investors who buy high-risk shares in the hopes of short-term gain may have lost value, pension fund membership typically lasts for 30 to 40 years and investments are managed to ensure very long-term growth, which continues despite short-term dips in the market.

Fabianus stated that the biggest loss of value is when people withdraw their pensions early and when they make early withdrawals from their pension funds, saying although they gain cash in the short term, they lose the value of future growth and the future safety net for retirement.

Advising people who are about to retire, Fabianus said the best strategy is to try to delay drawing until growth has resumed.

He also said pension funds managed by RFS and its umbrella fund, Benchmark Retirement Fund, invest in low to moderate risk investments across a range of asset classes, to produce steady growth over decades to ensure financial wellness of their members upon retirement.

“Funds are managed by a board of trustees, expertly administered and monitored by independent actuaries and independent auditors and there is a strong emphasis on governance, all under Namfisa’s watchful eye as the regulator of pension funds,” Fabianus stated.

