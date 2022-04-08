Black women now lead 3 of Penn’s prestigious law journals. They talk about what other change they’d like to see

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — When Chayla Sherrod learned she had been selected as the next editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review — the oldest and one of the most prestigious law journals in the country — she was thrilled. Then she found out her law school classmates Simone Hunter-Hobson and Layla June West would be the editors of two other law journals at Penn, marking the first time in Penn’s history that three of its seven law journals are being led by Black women. “I felt kind of like this silent support already,” said Sherrod, 25, of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Editors in chief of the student…

Read More