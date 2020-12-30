Blood stock levels critically low, donors urged to donate

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) is experiencing shortages of blood supply, with only three days of bloodstock available by Tuesday.

NamBTS Donor Recruitment and Public Relations Supervisor Titus Shivute told Nampa on Tuesday there is a shortage of blood supply at all hospitals and medical centres around the country, despite efforts to rebuild the blood stock after shortages in mid-November.

Shivute noted that the December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start traveling. He, however, stated that blood collections dropped significantly because of the effect of COVID-19 on the blood donation ecosystem in addition to the many public holidays during the festive season.

“This year has presented even more challenges as there was a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays. Blood stock levels are already low leading into this crucial time of the year when we usually experience blood shortages and trauma incidents rise across the country. Moreover, collecting donations from the education sector that plays a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels has not been possible since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Shivute further said approximately 150 units of blood needs to be collected daily to keep up with local demand. However, only a third of the needed amount was collected on some days.

To counter the crisis, Shivute said there is an urgent need for donations of all blood types to help recuperate blood stock levels for patients across the country.

“If you are well and able to spare 30 minutes of your time, regular and new blood donors between the ages of 16 to 65 years old can donate at any of the fixed site centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa or Oshakati. NamBTS has also scheduled numerous blood donation clinics in various towns in a bid to avail the opportunity for Namibians countrywide to help save lives,” Shivute said.

Donors are further reminded that COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through blood transfusion as respiratory viruses are generally not known to be transmitted by donation or transfusion.

“We have taken the advice of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and World Health Organisation in adjusting the nature of our operations to meet their recommendations, thus making it safe to donate blood during this period,” Shivute assured.

Source: Namibia Press Agency