Board orders NCAA to investigate allegations by employee

The board of directors of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has requested an urgent internal investigation into allegations of unlawful governance at the organisation made by an employee.

The request follows allegations by assistant legal officer, Natalia Isak, that have been circulating widely on social media, including a letter written by Isak to the NCAA board with allegations of unfair and inconsistent salary grades, illegal recruitment processes and lack of leadership by interim Executive Director Reinhard Gartner.

At a media conference held on Monday, Chief Legal Counsel Gordon Elliott said the NCAA does not deny or dispute the allegations and complaints raised by the employee as the regulator was not given a chance to address the issues before the employee decided to go public.

He explained that since the letter is doing the rounds, an urgent meeting by the board on Thursday demanded the management committee to present a comprehensive investigation addressing the letter for further decision and scrutiny.

Elliot noted that Isak, who is currently on probation which was supposed to end in August 2020, was suspended with full pay until the matter is resolved, due to a decision that was taken by the management committee on 16 July 2020, after she allegedly persistently caused chaos and disrupted employees verbally and physically.

“The NCAA was not fairly given time to make an assessment on her grievance and allegations. As an entity there are protocols and structures to be followed, which Isak omitted before going public,” he noted.

Speaking at the same event, the Gartner said the NCAA approaches issues professionally and without bias.

The NCAA is a State-owned enterprise which oversees functions like aviation safety oversight and air traffic services. It was formerly known as the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Source: Namibia Press Agency