Bodies of diplomat’s children repatriated to Namibia

The bodies of the two Namibian children who were allegedly killed by their mother in Ethiopia last week have been repatriated.

The two bodies arrived together with Namibia’s trade attaché to Ethiopia, Peter Haufiku at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Saturday at around 13h20 and were received by Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development’s Trade and Commerce Deputy Executive Director Ndiitah Nghipondoka Robiati on behalf of the State.

Family members of the deceased were also present at the airport to receive the bodies.

The suspect made a court appearance in an Ethiopian court and the case has been postponed to a later date and she was remanded in police custody.

Source: Namibia Press Agency