Bodies of seven suspected criminals released to families

The remains of seven suspected criminals who were shot dead in Zambian capital earlier this month have been released into the hands of their families.

In a media statement revealed to Nampa on Monday by the Ministry of International Relations said family members of the deceased left Lusaka on Saturday immediately after the autopsy were carried out.

The statement added that Northern Funeral Services from Ondangwa has been contracted by the families to transport remains from Lusaka to Ondangwa.

Namibia's Acting High Commissioner (NHC) to Zambia, Bernadette Shooka who confirmed the latest development on Saturday that she assisted documentation to enable the group to transport the bodies from Zambia to Namibia.

I assisted them with local transportation as well as speeding up the post-mortem process. I also acquired documents such as death certificates, export permits of the remains from Lusaka city council and another, Shooka noted.

The statement also explained that a combined memorial service for the seven deceased is planned upon the arrival of bodies in Ondangwa and the majority of the deceased are from Ondangwa region.

The deceased families have alleged seen a document claimed that the seven suspect were supplying fish to Zambians and Malawians markets.

It is alleged that the families of the deceased denied claims that the suspects were indeed involved in criminal activities as reported by the Zambian media.

It is further alleged that the deceased never reported themselves to the NHC nor was the mission aware of their business operation in that country.

The seven suspects were shot and killed by the Lusaka police on 6 December after allegedly receiving a tip-off from members of the public about suspected criminals staging a robbery.

The matter is still going under the Zambian investigations authorities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency