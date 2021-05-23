Body discovered at Kalundu village

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Zambezi Region discovered a lifeless body believed to be of a Zambian national on Saturday.

According to NamPol’s weekend crime report issued Sunday, the discovery was made at Kalundu village in the Kalimbeza area.

It is alleged that the deceased may have drowned in the Zambezi River.

The body was transported to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital mortuary and police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated incident at Nkurenkuru, an unknown man allegedly sold a cellphone to another man under false pretence on Friday.

It is alleged that the unknown man asked the buyer to deposit N.dollars 3 100 into his account.

After the payment was made, the suspect allegedly failed to send the phone as agreed.

The case is being investigated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency