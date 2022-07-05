Body found hanging from tree near Okakarara

The lifeless body of a 22-year-old man was found on Sunday, hanging from a tree with a rope around the neck in the bushes of Ombuyovakuru village near Okakarara.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, on Monday said the deceased was identified by relatives as Katunjono Kengavirua.

“It is alleged that the deceased left his parents’ house on Saturday without saying a word and Sunday morning, his body was found hanging from a tree by the workers of his father,” said Mbeha.

Kengavirua did not leave behind a suicide note and the motive behind his alleged suicide is still unknown to the police, added Mbeha.

No foul play is suspected in the matter, and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency