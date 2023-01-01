Body of drowned teenager recovered

The body of Antonio Bettu Hermanus, the 17-year-old boy who drowned on Christmas Day while swimming in the sea at Independence Beach in Walvis Bay has been found.

An update issued by Namibian Police Force Erongo Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba today said the boy’s body was discovered today at 08h00 washed ashore at the Merlus Fishing Company’s jetty.

The body, which was found in a decomposed state by an employee of the fishing company, was positively identified as that of the teenager who reportedly drowned while on a Christmas outing with his mother.

The body was taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency