Body with missing parts found floating in Kavango river

The body of a 63-year-old woman with missing parts was found floating in the Okavango river last Wednesday the police have said on Sunday.

The police in its weekend crime report availed here said the body was allegedly found floating in the river at Shitemo village in the Ndonga Linena constituency at around 07h00.

It is suspected that the deceased died as a result of a crocodile attack as only some body parts were found.

According to the police, the body parts found are the left leg, left arm, part of the chest with the deceased’s head.

The police are suspecting that a crocodile ate the missing parts.

It is alleged that the deceased was last seen last week Monday when she had gone to fetch water from the river.

Her body was identified by a family member and her next of kin have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency