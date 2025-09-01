Australian Wine Sector Fuels 33.5 Billion USD Economy With 200,000 Jobs: Report



Gobabis: Racehorses Boma from Harambee Sports Club (HSC) and Unbroken Promises of Eamon Freygang triumphed in the main races at the Back2Basics event, held at the Gobabis turf in the Omaheke Region on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the competition featured a main plate distance of 2,000 meters for both Nambred and Thoroughbred categories. Boma, representing HSC, emerged victorious in the A division 2,000m race, which marked the main event for Nambred horses. Following Boma, Bin Ladin from Otjinene Supporters Club (OSC) secured second place, while Light Foot of Burger Racing (BR) claimed third.





In the Thoroughbred category, Unbroken Promises took the title by outperforming Whisper, a promising horse owned by Poll Meintjies, who finished in second place. Another BR contender, Action Time, secured third place in this competitive race. Boma and Unbroken Promises were awarded N.dollars 7,000 and N.dollars 8,000, respectively, for their victories.





The event also highlighted a competition among juvenile horses, where six made their debut in the 800m race. White Nossob from Tallismanus Turf Club (TTC) finished first, with Hauro Racing’s Doctor and Mighty Super Jack from Okamatapati Racing taking second and third places, respectively.





In the Nambred 1,600m sprint, Life is Good from TTC emerged as the winner, with HSC’s Boma Junior taking second place. Professor Supporters Club’s horse, 84, came in third. Other notable performances included Slim Shady of Angermund Racing winning the 1,000m Nambred maiden category and Leopard Lady of BR clinching the 1,000m Nambred D division accolade.





The Boerperd 1,000m sprint was claimed by Zirad of BR, while Freygang’s Torix Night won the Import D division (1,000m). The 1,600m distance in the D division was won by Pee Jay of BR, leaving WT Racing’s Crystal Maiden and Mr Aminuis from HSC in second and third places, respectively.

