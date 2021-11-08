BoN donates medical equipment to health, again

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Friday handed over COVID-19 medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the spirit of partnership and goodwill.

The donation worth N.dollars 11 million includes immune boosters, which are critical for bolstering an individual’s natural immune system after contracting the virus. The bank further is constructing an oxygen generating plant at Katima Mulilo Hospital in Zambezi Region and will refill the bulk oxygen tank at Rehoboth State Hospital.

This is the second donation from BoN to the health ministry in one year.

BoN Governor Johannes !Gawaxab said it is their hope that the donation will address some of the most pertinent needs of hospitals across the country.

!Gawaxab said the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the healthcare system’s capacity and triggered shortages of life saving medications and medical equipment.

“COVID-19 has exacted at a huge toll on all of us. Some have lost loved ones and breadwinners, and some have lost their livelihoods due to the ravages of the pandemic. The third wave in particular highlighted the inherent weaknesses in most economic sectors, the hardest hit being the tourism and hospitality industry and our social safety nets have taken a considerable strain and put an extraordinary and unprecedented burden on Namibia’s healthcare system,” he said noting that this has triggered more support from the bank to the ministry.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Kalumbi Shangula said 2021 was a year which demonstrated that the Namibian people can answer the call and rally together and confront a common enemy as one people.

“The milestones that we were able to reach in the various aspects of our national response and preparedness during this year and even before, are testimony to the hard work of the Namibian people from different sections of our population, including the sterling contributions by the business sector,” Shangula said.

He said over the past year, Namibia and indeed the rest of the world have learnt that COVID-19 is not only a health problem, but a financial and economic problem as well.

“I wholeheartedly thank the Bank of Namibia, for continuously supporting our cause in fighting this invisible enemy, and mitigating its impact. This goes a long way in supporting the economic recovery of our country,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency