BoN hosts seminar on impact of COVID-19 on the Namibian economy

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Friday hosted a one-day seminar on the impact of COVID-19 under the theme ‘Mapping the way to recovery’ in Windhoek.

Officially opening the seminar, BoN Governor Johannes !Gawaxab said despite successive reductions of the repo rate, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) remains subdued.

“The key factor underpinning weak PSCE was the contraction in credit extended to businesses because of repayments and write-offs made during the period under review. On average, credit to the corporate sector contracted by 1.1 per cent year-on-year during April to August 2020 from positive growth of 8.1 per cent during the same period last year,” !Gawaxab said.

He added that all other credit categories such as mortgage, instalment and leasing as well as overdraft registered subdued growth rates during the period April to August 2020, compared to the same time in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the economy, resulting in subdued overall demand for credit facilities.

In addition to cutting the repo rate, the Central Bank implemented a set of macroprudential and liquidity policy measures to soften the blow of the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises and corporations and on the banking system in general.

“These policy measures entailed loan repayment moratorium, liquidity relief measures, and relaxation of the capital conservation buffer and concentration risk on single borrower limit, which were captured in the Determination on Policy Changes in Response to Economic and Financial Stability Challenges.

According to !Gawaxab, since the implementation of these measures in March and April 2020, the banking industry has collectively approved most of its clients’ request for repayment holidays, especially for individuals and sectors hit hardest by COVID-19.

He went on to say that since, the effective implementation of the debt relief measure on 01 April 2020, the banking industry received a total of 22 506 applications for repayment holidays for the period up to July 2020 which declined to 19 308 as at 30 September 2020. However, the total loans approved in volumes increased from 10 071 in July to 12 170 at the end of September 2020.

Applications approved originated from various sectors of the economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said !Gawaxab.

Source: Namibia Press Agency