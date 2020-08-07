BoN records second positive COVID-19 case

The Bank of Namibia on Thursday announced that it recorded a second positive COVID-19 case at its head office and the building will be disinfected on Friday, 07 August 2020.

The case involves a staff member who was last at the office on 28 July 2020.

In a statement Thursday, BoN said the bank is still operational and no disruptions are envisaged; however, the public tellers shall be operational until 13h00 on Friday.

“The public is urged not to panic as all necessary measures have been put in place to adhere to health protocols established with regards to COVID-19,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency