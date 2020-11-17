Botswana to dispatch Cabinet team to Namibia-Botswana border areas

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is dispatching a high-level Cabinet team to border areas between Botswana and Namibia on Tuesday, following the fatal shooting of four Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force two weeks ago.

A statement issued by the Office of the President of the Republic of Botswana on Monday said the ministerial mission will be delegated to keep communities in the border areas abreast of the recent developments following the shooting of four Namibian nationals near Kasane on 05 November 2020.

“The ministerial mission is to further allay apprehensions and enhance the spirit of good neighbourliness, nurtured by the excellent bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries,” read the statement.

The three-member delegation will be led by Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape. It also includes Botswana’s Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Kagiso Thomas Mmusi and the Assistant Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology and Member of Parliament for Chobe district, Machana Shamukuni.

According to the statement, the ministerial delegation will hold meetings and engage in related meetings with the communities around Kasane, Kazungula, Parakarungu, and other border villages in order to take into cognisance the concerns of the communities. In addition, the delegation will “assure” community members of the said communities about presidential engagements between the Heads of State of Namibia and Botswana since the onset of the incident.

The neighbouring country said emphasis is to be placed on further assuring the communities that the border incident is being resolved amicably, and that for their part, communities are encouraged to remain calm in tandem with the peaceful resolution of the issue.

“The communities will also be reminded of Botswana’s commitment to the rule of law, and that no one should be tempted to take the law into their hands.”

A joint investigation by Namibia and Botswana is currently underway to determine the circumstances around the shooting incident.

