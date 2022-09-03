Bow Valley College President and CEO honoured with a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

Calgary, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bow Valley College is proud to announce its President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, has been awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. Dr. Mwaba graciously accepted the award from the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta and the Premier of Alberta at a ceremony in downtown Calgary.

“Receiving this medal in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an honour and a privilege,” says Dr. Mwaba. “I am humbled by the distinguished meaning behind it and touched that it is in recognition of my service in post-secondary education, an industry I am passionate about and that continues to inspire me.”

Dr. Mwaba is one of 7,000 Albertans who will be awarded the commemorative medal celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the Throne. It is bestowed upon dedicated individuals who have contributed significantly to the province of Alberta.

Dr. Mwaba was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Bow Valley College in 2020, following his time as Vice President, Academic at the College. His contributions to the post-secondary system include finding innovative ways to make higher education more accessible. He has been recognized as a leader in implementing micro-credentials, including for his critical role in creating a national committee and a pan-Canadian College framework for micro-credentials.

In addition, Dr. Mwaba skillfully navigated Bow Valley College through the pandemic and was instrumental in developing cutting-edge virtual reality technology and a laboratory at the College. He has sat on many prestigious boards and committees at the federal and provincial levels.

“The Queen’s Jubilee Medal is acknowledgement of Dr. Mwaba’s dedication to post-secondary education, his enthusiasm for uncovering contemporary learning options, and removing barriers to students,” says Shannon Bowen-Smed, Chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors. “He continues to support economic development in the province of Alberta, helping thousands of students realize their skills and build successful careers.”

Dr. Mwaba is the first Black college president in Alberta history. Originally from Zambia, he is an inspiration to many, including the immigrant community.

