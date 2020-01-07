Boy allegedly drowns in earth dam at Okahitua

A 10-year-old boy on Sunday allegedly drowned in an earth dam full of rainwater at Okahitua village in the Okakarara Constituency.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Tuesday told Nampa in an interview that the deceased has been identified as Vekemutjavi Kandinda.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death, said Mbeha.

The police officer added that it is suspected Kandinda might have drowned in the dam on Sunday afternoon in the hours between 16h00 and 19h00.

His body was discovered on Monday and retrieved from the dam, she said.

Mbeha is now calling on the residents of the region to refrain from crossing dams filled with rainwater.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency