Boy hit by vehicle dies in transit to Windhoek for treatment

The 11-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning at Keetmanshoop succumbed to his injuries while in transit to Windhoek for further treatment.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, told Nampa on Sunday afternoon that the victim succumbed to injuries sustained at around 13h53 between Keetmanshoop and Tses in an ambulance.

The boy has been identified as Christiano Kaneb and his next of kin are informed of his death.

Kaneb was hit by a vehicle around 10h13 near the Namibian Defence Force base at the southern town.

Earlier Mubebo said, “The 28-year-old driver of a sedan was traveling from Keetmanshoop town to plot Trupen Garden when he saw a boy running over the driveway from the left to the right side, then again from right to left, which caused the driver to move from the left lane to the right to avoid bumping the child but the boy got hit”.

The police at Keetmanshoop are now investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency