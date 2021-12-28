Boyfriend stabs girlfriend to death on Christmas day

Rosalia Iimene, age unknown, died instantly after she was allegedly stabbed with a knife several times by her boyfriend on Christmas Day at Mix informal settlement of Windhoek Rural.

The weekend crime report from 24 to 27 December 2021 issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Monday said the incident took place at about 02h15 in their house.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In the Kavango West Region, a 21-year-old man died on the spot after he was allegedly fatally stabbed in the neck with a knife on Friday.

The incident took place at Gcwatjinga village at about 16h00, the deceased Frans Haufiku’s next of kin were informed.

The report indicated that no arrest was made of a male suspect and police investigations continue.

In Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region a 46-year-old man died after he allegedly hanged himself with wire on a tree on Friday, Christmas Eve.

The incident took place at Extension 7 at about 19h00 and his next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man Namibian Defence Force member from Otjomuise residential area in Windhoek died after he committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol on Christmas Eve, at about 23h00.

The deceased Fillemon Martin’s next of kin are informed.

In Ondangwa, Oshana Region, 28-year-old Mathias Festus died after he was allegedly stabbed with an unknown object by a group of unknown persons on Sunday at about 00h30.

The report said the incident took place at Ondiiyala location in front of the deceased’s house. No arrests were made and police investigation continues.

On the same note, a 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed with an Okapi knife in the chest on Friday at Coblenz in Otjozondjupa.

The incident took place at about 23h00 while the deceased was in the company of seven friends when the 30-year-old suspect stabbed him.

The report indicated the motive is unknown as there was no argument or provocation between the suspect and deceased.

“The deceased was transported to Okakarara State Hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Christmas Day. His next of kin have been informed and the suspect was arrested as police investigation continues.

A 32-year-old man from Windhoek died after he burned to death in his shack on Friday.

NamPol said the incident took place in Hakana residential area, when the victim Silvanus Nameb allegedly left a candle burning unattended, causing the fire.

His next of kin have been informed.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency