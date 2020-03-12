Brave Warriors’ CHAN preparation in full swing despite coronavirus threat

Namibia Football Association (NFA) Acting Secretary-General Franco Cosmos said, national senior football team, the Brave Warriors will keep preparing for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), unless Confederation of African Football (CAF) says otherwise.

Cosmos told Nampa in an interview on Thursday and said that, the team is busy preparing for the tournament as usual because they have not received anything from CAF indicating plans to cancel or postpone the tournament, because of Corona virus or any other reason. Therefore, preparations are in full swing.

The CHAN tournament will be held in Cameroon from four April until 25 April 2020

Cosmos said that, at the moment only government or NFA can prevent the team from going to the competition, otherwise everything is going as planned. But if CAF decides against the tournament going ahead then NFA will compile as per CAF law.

“We will compile with CAF directives, but for now they did not issue a statement indicating plans to cancel the tournament, but if they do we will compile, but for now it is business usual,” said Cosmos.

He added that, the team will travel to the coast to play few games in preparation for the tournament and they will leave the country on third April 2020 as their first game is on the seven April 2020 and as per CAF rules, every team is expected to be in the host country three days prior to their first game.

CAF issued a statement on Wednesday informing all member countries that, despite the outbreak of Corona virus worldwide that has forced many countries to cancel major events or postponed them, it is monitoring the situation closely to see which restrictive measures to apply to protect players, officials and everyone involved.

“Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee,” reads the statement from CAF.

