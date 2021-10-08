Brave Warriors dare to dream

Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile and goalkeeper Virgil Vries are optimistic about their team’s chances of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals.

According to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) website on Wednesday, Shalulile said they will take it one game at a time.

“I believe (we will qualify for Qatar 2022). We are not under pressure, the mood in the camp is positive and we are hoping for the best come Saturday,” he said.

His views were echoed by returning goalkeeper Virgil Vries who missed the last two matches against Congo and Togo due to COVID-19, who said they are fully focused on the task ahead.

“We are going to Senegal to fight because that is what we are here for (to represent Namibia). We will represent the country fully and bring out our best qualities in playing for our country,” Virgil explained.

Shalulile emphasised the importance of the two back-to-back games against Senegal, saying if they manage to get points from those matches, their chances of qualifying will be boosted.

He stressed that teamwork will be the main factor in Senegal and the rest of the qualifiers.

Namibia is scheduled to play against Senegal away on 09 October and the return leg is scheduled for 12 October at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

According to the NFA website, the team will leave for Senegal on 07 October 2021 and return to Johannesburg on 10 October.

Namibia is in Group H with Senegal, Togo and Congo, and currently sits second on the log with four points after two matches.

They drew one-all against Congo at Orlando Stadium in South Africa before beating Togo 1-0 away from home in September.

Senegal leads Group H on six points with Namibia second, Congo is in third place with one point while Togo is at the bottom of the log with no points.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency