Brave Warriors end year in top 20

The Brave Warriors have maintained their world and African rankings, according to the latest International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) world rankings released on Thursday.

Namibia were ranked 19th on the African continent while they occupied number 117 on the world standing for the months of November and December.

This follows their previous ranking of 121 in the world and 30 in Africa in September.

Their ranking follows the team's last three matches in November where they played and lost to Zambia in the Hage Geingob Cup before winning their 2021 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) Group A qualifier opening match against Chad 2-1in their opening Group B.

The Brave Warriors then went on to lose 2-0 to Guinea in their second match of the same qualifiers.

Meanwhile, on the African continent, Senegal remains the top-ranked team, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco.

Belgium remains the top-ranked country globally, followed by France, Brazil, England and Uruguay.

