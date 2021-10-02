Brave Warriors prepares in Johannesburg

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors moved camp to Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday with only the local-based players while the professionals are expected to be arriving by 4 October to continue preparations for Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Bobby Samaria confirms that they are expecting players to be coming in on Sunday such as the Chippa United duo of Lodyt Kazapua and Riaan Hanamub as well as Baroka United’s Joslin Kamatuka and Ananias Gebhardt. Deon Hotto is another one expected on Sunday as Orlando Pirates too plays on Saturday.

Captain and in form striker Peter Shalulile and goalkeeper Virgil Vries plays on Sunday and will join camp on immediately after the Sundowns vs Swallows match with goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva expected Monday.

” We came here to intensify preparations for the Senegal games and with the setting and players coming in, we can only get to do what we are planning”, explains Samaria.

Namibia will face Senegal away on 9 October and then on 12 October at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in the return leg of Group H.

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors will leave for Senegal on 6 October 2021 and returns to Johannesburg on 10 October.

” Like I said, these two games are very key to how we proceed in the qualifiers. It’s a crucial four or more pointier for us and then anything can happen”, reiterates Samaria.

Due to the UK Regulations on COVID-19, defender Ryan Nyambe will join up with the team in Thies, Senegal and will miss the second match as he returns to his club Black Burn Rovers.

Senegal leads Group H on six points with Namibia second on four points, three points ahead of Congo in third place with Togo pointless.

After these two Senegal games, the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors will next visit to Congo and a host of Togo as the group action concludes on November, 13-16.

The top team from Group H will join nine other winners for the second round of the qualifiers who will be drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Here is the 28 Tafel Lager Brave Warriors provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Calvin Spiegel, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua, Maximilian Mbaeva, and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira and Immanuel Heita

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)