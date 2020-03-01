Brave Warriors win northern friendlies

The Namibian senior men's national team, the Brave Warriors won their two friendly matches played in preparation for the African Nations Championships (Chan) 2020 on Saturday at a packed Uukwangula stadium in Oshakati.

The sixth edition of the Chan will be hosted by Cameroon from 04 April to 25 April.

A statement availed to Nampa on Sunday said, the Brave Warriors faced Oshana Region Best Eleven in the first match and won 1-0 through a great header from Salomon Omseb in the second half through an,assist by substitute Rehabeam Mbango.

The Brave Warrior could have taken a lead earlier, but Obrey Amseb fired straight at the goalkeeper Evra Kanenguni, while Wendell Rudath saw his free kick fly over and Johannes Mutanga also came close with a header.

The statement further said the second match was the highlight of the day, as the Warriors beat the Nothern Region's Best Eleven 4-0.

The Braves took control of the match from start and within the first fifteen minutes of the match, Absalom Iimbondi opened the scoring with an assist from Gustav Isaacks.

After various attempts at scoring, Elmo Kambindu finally got his goal to make it 2-0 going into halftime.

In the second half, Isaskar Gurirab momentarily became the king of assists when he assisted both Awillo Stephaus and Mapenzi Muwanei, who closed off the scoring a few minutes before the referee blew the final whistle.

According to the statement Brave Warriors interim Coach Bobby Samaria said he was impressed with the performance, stating that the objective of getting game time was achieved.

He added that matches of such magnitude boost confidence and motivate not only the players, but entire technical team to keep doing what they do.

The first game was tough, but the guys persevered in the end. I really must applaud Oshana for a great performance, however, the second match showed the difference in class between the two teams from the get go, and at first it was disappointing to see the players fail to convert yet more pleasing to see them revive themselves after a few attempts, Samaria was quoted as saying.

Samaria furthermore said the attendance was proof of the love and support of the northern regions for football and their appreciation for having the national team.

Brave Warriors in Group D along with Tunisia, Guinea and Zambia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency