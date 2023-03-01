Britz appointed as head coach of Tigers FC

Katutura-based outfit Tigers Football Club on Wednesday announced, James Britz, as their head coach for the remainder of the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership.

Britz, who as a young footballer represented Namibia with the Under-17 and 20 national teams and later on ended up coaching the U-20 national team which he qualified for the African Nations Cup, has been tasked to move Tigers out of the relegation zone to a top-four finish.

Addressing the media during the coach’s unveiling here, Tigers FC chairperson Nelson Akwenye said Britz is a new additional member of the Tigers team and he will take over the head coach role.

“Tigers started putting a team together just three days before the first leg began but with the second leg coming up this weekend we have regrouped ourselves as a team, and we are looking forward to bouncing back from the bottom of the log,” Akwenye said.

He added that the coach’s contract is on a three-month basis but up for renewal at the end of the season depending on the team’s performance.

Meanwhile, Britz a man of few words said he was happy to join the Tigers family but his goal at the moment is helping the team avoid relegation.

“The goal is to move the team from the bottom. I don’t think the log will remain the same as we have a huge task ahead of us to move up the log standing and it’s something we can achieve,” Britz said.

At the end of the first leg of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership, African Stars were top of the log with 41 points while Tigers were 13th on the log of 16 teams with 16 points. They are nine points away from their top-four envisioned finishing spot which is currently occupied by Mighty Gunners who are on 25 points.

Besides Britz’ appointment, Mekonjo Naholo (first-team coach), and Protash Kabwe (coach) who were at the helm of the team in the first leg will retain their positions.

At the same occasion, Tigers also announced that Tommy Shindi is an additional member of the family as he takes over as the chairperson of the supporters club while Isidor Nel was appointed as the team manager of the netball team.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency