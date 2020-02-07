Budget cuts left Trade Ministry stranded: Tweya

Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Tjekero Tweya said, the 2019/2020 financial year left his ministry stranded that it could not carry out most critical key performance due to the deepest budget cut.

Tweya made these remarks on Friday when he addressed the ministry's stuff on the New Year's official welcoming massage that took place at the government office park in Windhoek.

He said, the ministry's budget cut was the deepest of all the ministries as it was cut by 43 per cent contributing to the ministry suffering serious reputational damages when it was unable to support Small-and-Medium Enterprises SMEs to support their development programmes to create jobs for local people.

Funds earmarked for SME programmes were redirected from our ministry to other ministries for them and other institutions to manage their operations, the entire SME funding was taken away. And we watched them closing down their shops and we couldn't do anything to help them survive, said Tweya.

He added that some people even went as far as disseminating fake news on social media, misleading the public that, the ministry had development funds for SMEs. And the ministry was flooded with questions from the public inquiring how the funds work and how SMEs can access it, which forced the ministry to respond to a management crisis.

Tweya added that, the ministry's balance of payment shows a trade deficit of N.dollars 5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2019, and it is mainly because the country is not yet an industrialised nation. Therefore, import has always been more than export since independence, but there has been an improvement in the first quarter of 2019, as manufacturing to GDP has decreased from U$$D 4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to U$$D 4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

We have improved our global competitive score from 100 in during 2018 to 94 during 2019, despite the downgrade of the country by the credit rating agencies such as Moody and Fitch in the past two years, emphasised Tweya.

Source: Namibia Press Agency