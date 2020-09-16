Builder dies after falling from roof

A 49-year-old builder on Monday died after he allegedly fell from the roof of a building he was working on at a farm situated approximately 60 kilometres east of Okahandja.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said the deceased was identified as Johannes Claassen.

Mbeha said Claassen allegedly slipped from the roof he was working on at the farm and fell to the ground.

“He sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital in the capital where he succumbed on Monday afternoon,” said Mbeha.

His close relatives were informed of his death, said the police officer.

An inquest docket has been opened at the Okahandja Police Station and investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency