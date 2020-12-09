Busch describes appointment as NYC executive chairperson as bittersweet

Presidential assistant Sharonice Busch has described her appointment as National Youth Council (NYC) executive chairperson as bittersweet after her predecessor, Mandela Kapere, passed away on Monday.

Busch was on the same day elected as the new NYC executive chairperson with 130 votes against the 98 votes garnered by Ndahafa Hapulile.

An emotional Busch told Nampa on Tuesday while she is excited that young Namibians have spoken, she also has to honour and celebrate the life of Kapere, former NYC executive director and Swapo parliamentarian.

Busch issued a statement on Tuesday saying she was still processing his passing and is finding it hard to properly articulate the sense of loss she feels.

“As difficult as it is to speak right now, it is important to honour the legacy of one of the most inclusive, tolerant and soft-spoken leaders the young people of Namibia have ever had,” she said.

Busch further reminisced on her work with Kapere, describing him as a visionary who believed in the capacity of all people.

“As a Pan-Africanist and a global citizen, Mandela leaves behind a rich legacy of service that is cemented by his love for young people and their development and well-being. In honouring a life well lived, ours is to ensure unity of purpose amongst us, guided by the lessons learned from the legacy and work of our great leader and brother,” she said.

Busch also added that as the nation continues to mourn and reflect on how to move on from Kapere’s passing, young leaders should continue unifying youth around his memory and continue to focus on the agenda of development from where he left off.

“As I enter the executive chairperson chair at the NYC, I am reminded that I need to lead with integrity, transparency, love and understanding for my people and to do it with consistency the way my brother taught me. Although I am torn by grief, I will move with the spirit of my brother and trust that he is looking over me and us as we enter this chapter in our lives,” Busch said.

She extended her condolences to Kapere’s family.

