Cabinet approves revised National Quality Policy

Cabinet has approved the revised National Quality Policy to ensure that products traded or manufactured by local enterprises are in compliance with the set standards under the Growth at Home strategy.

The policy submitted by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade further aims to ensure that all imports should be subjected to quality compliance tests in order to reduce sub-standard products entering the Namibian market.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, PeyaMushelenga on Thursday gave an update on Cabinet decisions at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

It further approved the National Competition Policy and directed the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to expedite the finalisation of the Consumer Protection Bill.

Cabinet said it has taken note of the outcome of the meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Committee of Ministers for Finance and Investment and Peer Review Panel held on 15 July 2020 through virtual format.

“Cabinet took note that Namibia will only sign the draft agreement to operationalise the SADC Regional Development Fund once the economic and financial situation has improved, and Cabinet took note that the Report of the Committee of Ministers for Finance and Investment will be presented to Council in Maputo, Mozambique during August 2020,” Mushelenga said.

Cabinet authorised the Minister of Finance to table the annual reports of the Agricultural Bank of Namibia and Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation for the 2018/2019 financial year in the National Assembly (NA).

It also authorised the Minister of Finance to table the annual report of the Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company for the 2017/2018 financial year in the NA.

Source: Namibia Press Agency