Cabinet approves use of mechanical equipment for COVID-19 burials

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga on Thursday announced that cabinet has approved a policy on the use of mechanical equipment in order to comply with the principles of dignified COVID-19 burials.

Speaking at the COVD-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek, Mushelenga said, cabinet directed the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) in collaboration with the local authorities to formulate specific operation guidelines, regarding the manner in which such equipment may be used during safe burial.

He emphasised that the use of mechanical equipment will only be allowed for use after the casket is manually covered with sand and the grave may also be compacted using approved mechanical equipment.

The minister further said cabinet also took note of the progress in the implementation of the international tourism revival initiative and approved the proposed amendments.

According to the amendments, upon arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, tourists will proceed to their pre-booked destinations and engage in the planned daily tourists’ activities for the duration of their stay at the facility.

“If a tourist intends to stay more than five days at the pre-booked facility, he or she can proceed to the next destination, however on day five the tourist must be available for swabbing wherever they find themselves,” he added.

A tourist must be reachable on day seven to receive the results of the swabbing and if the results return negative, the tourist will be released from any surveillance but if tested positive the tourist will be taken to an isolation facility identified by the MoHSS and treated at their own cost according to case management guidelines.

Furthermore, Mushelenga stated that cabinet also approved the establishment of a wage commission in terms of Section 105 of the Labour Act 2007, to investigate the introduction of a national minimum wage in the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency