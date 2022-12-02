Cabinet Endorses 2023 TAC For Red Crab And Horse Mackerel

Cabinet has endorsed the total allowable catch (TAC) for deep-sea red crab and horse mackerel for the 2023 fishing season.

The endorsement was announced in a media statement issued after the 21st Cabinet decision-making meeting, which took place in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The statement said it was agreed that the TAC for deep-sea red crabs is set at 4 200 metric tonnes for the 2023 fishing season.

“Cabinet also endorsed that the TAC for horse mackerel is set at 290 000 metric tonnes for the 2023 fishing season,” it said.

The 2023 fishing season starts on 01 January 2023 and ends on 31 December 2023.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency