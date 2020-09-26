Cabinet endorses implementation of Twaloloka residents relocation

Cabinet has mandated the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) to oversee the implementation of the relocation programme of the Twaloloka residents to Otweya location at Walvis Bay.

In July this year over 1 000 residents at Twaloloka settlement lost their belongings after a fire broke out at the settlement.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, said Cabinet endorsed the implementation modality for the relocation program, in line with sourcing of providers on an emergency basis to implement the project, while the beneficiaries would contribute to the construction of housing by providing free labour.

‘Coordination of the identification of the 201 qualifying beneficiaries [is] to be drawn from Twaloloka as part of the decongestion of Twaloloka by the Office of the Governor of Erongo region and occupation of housing units by the beneficiaries on the proposed deadline of the last week of October 2020,’ said Mushelenga.

He said Cabinet endorsed the proposed layout design of the erven and structure of housing units, which entails that each erven to be zoned 300 square meters in size, the design for each individual housing unit should provide for an open plan size of 26 square meters with water, toilet and shower and only non-corrugated iron, inverted box rib sheets alternative construction materials are to be considered.

Mushelenga said Cabinet directed the MURD, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Office of the Prime Minister, to ensure cost effectiveness and that the project is implemented within the allocated funding of N.dollars 15 million.

He added that Cabinet directed MURD, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to expedite the completion of other housing projects across the country, including the 500 erven surveyed at Farm 37 in Walvis Bay.

Source: Namibia Press Agency