Cabinet gives green light for Namibia to establish sovereign wealth fund

Cabinet said it has approved in principle for Namibia to establish a national Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

The SWF is a state-owned investment fund that invests in real and financial assets and which is set aside for investment purposes to benefit the country’s economy and citizens.

In a statement on Saturday the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga said Cabinet directs the Ministry of Finance to constitute an Inter-Institutional Team to finalize the appropriate model and implementation of the SWF for Cabinet’s consideration and approval.

Cabinet also authorise the Minister of Finance to table the annual report of the Development Bank of Namibia for the year 2018/2019 in the National Assembly (NA).

Mushelenga said Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation to table the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers, 2011 (No.189) and ILO Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, 2019 (No. 190) in the NA for ratification.

Further Cabinet approves in principle the Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill, 2020 and refers the Bill to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation for scrutiny, before it’s tabling in the National Assembly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency