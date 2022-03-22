Cabinet gives green light to joint Namibia-Botswana AFCON bid

The Namibian Government, through Cabinet, has approved in principle the joint bid by Namibia and Botswana to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, who said the two countries will bid to host the tournament on a 60-40 per cent formula, where Namibia will bear 40 per cent of the costs and associated benefits.

According to the Cabinet Resolutions released on Friday, 18 March 2022, the government has mandated the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service to enter into a co-biding and hosting with their Botswana counterparts.

Cabinet also authorised the ministry to make budgetary provision requirements from 2022/2023 to the 2026/2027 budgets.

The Cabinet resolutions further stated that aside from government funding, private sector funding through donations, public-private partnerships and sponsorships may be required if the bid is successful.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency