Cabinet resolves to decentralise sport and youth functions to regional councils

Cabinet on Thursday issued a directive to the ministries of sport, and urban and rural development to jointly coordinate the decentralisation processes of the functions of youth and sports to the country’s 14 regional councils.

A media statement issued on Thursday to Nampa states that Cabinet had made this decision at its 10th decision making meeting in the capital.

The decision was directed to the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service which should allow functions of youth empowerment; youth development; sports promotion and support as well as the sports planning function to be decentralised to the regional councils.

Custodian of the regional councils, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development was also notified of the decision and informed to work together with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service in this regard.

“The decentralisation process includes financial obligation under the operational budget of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, and its current financial budget for operations will be used to cover all costs involved with the decentralisation process,” reads the statement.

Cabinet also directed that the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service see to it that the staff complement of the recently established Kavango West Region’s youth regional office gradually align itself with other regional youth offices in the country.

The directive is effective from 01 July 2022.

Source: The Namibian press Agency