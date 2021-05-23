Can I take COVID vaccines from two different brands?

After a year of research and experiment, COVID vaccines turn out to be the savior. Several organizations already get approval from the proper authority. So far, all the approved vaccines are effective. To get full protection, two doses of vaccine are needed in four weeks of interval. There is a common question that may arise, whether the vaccine is effective if you take from two different brands. However, it is still debatable as no effective research has been published on that, but experts have given their opinion on that.

Currently, experts suggest that everyone should get the vaccine from the same brands. To create a more flexible COVID-19 vaccination environment, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) initiated a research named Com-COV to determine the effectiveness of mix and match the two different brands.

But, initially, it is assumed that getting vaccination from two different brands will not get you the greater protection against the diseases. In this context, Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, infectious disease specialist with Texas Health Resources, conveyed, “By using two different vaccines, there is not going to be a greater magnitude of protection against the disease.” Besides, he also recommends not to get the vaccines from two different brands yet. Hence, we should wait until the Com-COV publishes its findings.

Com-COV’s first stage experiment will come out by June or July 2021, though the study will continue for at least a year. The researcher will mix match the vaccines from all the available brands. Hence, we may need to wait a long time to get details on all brands.

Vaccines can be mix-matched in exceptional situation

While some experts suggest taking both doses from the same brand, some healthcare professionals suggest that the vaccine can be mix-matched rare cases. For instance, one can take one dose from Moderna and another dose from Pfizer. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this should be considered only in rare cases.

What can be the rare cases?

The exceptional or rare case might occur if a person does not remember the vaccine brand of the first dose, or the documentation does not have the name of the brand. Further, another case can be if the first dose brand is not available anymore or at a certain point in time. However, for now, the vaccine mic match can only be done for Moderna and Pfizer as both of them are similar.

However, a question might arise if a person should wait to get the second dose from the same brand if that brand’s second dose is not available. There is no actual answer to this concern. Therefore we may take the second dose from another brand, or we may wait. But it is evident that only taking the first dose will not protect us from getting COVID. Therefore, we will need to wait for the research result to come out. Besides, it will not be wise to take decisions on our own, but we cannot make the decisions either as the health care experts and government agencies are there to guide us.

Source: United News of Bangladesh