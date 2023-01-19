CAN outreach programme screens 108 women in northern Namibia

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) screened a total of 108 women at its first National Cancer Outreach Programme (NCOP) clinic for 2023 held at the Onandjokwe Hospital in the Ondangwa Region on Wednesday.

The NCOP provides free cancer screening for both men and women in Namibian rural communities on a monthly basis, with two outreach programmes planned across the country.

The screening is for cervical and breast cancer for those who are sexually active, and women older than 20 years.

CAN Chief Executive Officer Rolf Hansen told Nampa on Wednesday that CAN and local healthcare stakeholders in the north had a fruitful engagement on establishing a strong network for oncology support.

“Collaboration between CAN and the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre at the Windhoek Central Hospital with Onandjokwe Hospital, Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, Ondangwa Private Hospital, and Ongwediva MediPark will ensure that patients in northern Namibia have stronger referral networks, treatment, and follow-up support,” he said.

Hansen stated that an agreement was reached between Onandjokwe Hospital, CAN, and the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre to formally establish the Northern Namibia Breast Cancer Clinic, which will operate from 'Pink House,' an old missionary house at the Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital that will be converted into a breast cancer clinic.

CAN will also establish a northern centre on the hospital grounds and will be an extension of CAN's services in the region, providing direct information, awareness services, local screening and outreaches into rural areas, with a focus on patient support and the capacity building of medical teams working with cancer patients.

Dr Anelle Zietsman of the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre said the goal of this collaboration is to ensure that women in northern Namibia have timely access to services, adding that they can save lives by taking this approach.

“We see that breast cancer is on the rise, particularly in the North, and the only way to address this challenge is through timely screening, with earlier diagnosis and treatment,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency