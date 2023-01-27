CANCELLING HEALTH TENDERS ‘COSTLY’

President Hage Geingob will not cancel the tender which was awarded to a local businessman to supply clinical medical items to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, despite public outcry.

Geingob on Thursday afternoon issued a media statement distancing himself from any cancellation of the tender valued at N.dollars 650 million as it was awarded to the businessman by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) .

Geingob in the statement said the CPBN is the statutory body which is fully empowered by the Public Procurement Act and tender laws to invite bids of a tender, evaluate it, award or cancel such a procurement process.

“Therefore, the CPBN, which is not a member of the Executive or Presidency, is the appropriate functionary with powers to call for these bids, evaluate, make awards or in some cases cancel any processes related to such a tender,” he said.

The President further stated that the same Public Procurement Act also gives the aggrieved bidders a right to request for an internal reconsideration of award of a tender through a recently introduced Amendment Act.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency