Cancer Association of Namibia warns against scammers

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has warned the public, corporate entities and medical fraternity to be wary of scammers requesting financial assistance or sponsorships in its name.

CAN in a statement on Monday said it has learned that individuals have been using ‘cancer’ or the Cancer Association of Namibia in messages used to solicit money from the public, claiming it is for “life or death treatment.”

On Monday, CAN CEO Rolf Hansen told Nampa the Cancer Association has been contacted by a member of the public as well as a local oncology doctor seeking confirmation of a request for funds.

He stated that in a separate incident, in December 2022, CAN was approached by an individual requesting financial assistance through paper work, but upon careful review and investigation, CAN discovered that the medical reports were fake.

Hansen said CAN will only direct requests for support or sponsorship through the office of the CEO if they are made in writing and on official stationery.

He stated that any Namibian diagnosed with cancer who is truly in financial need is encouraged to apply with CAN Namibia’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme through the correct procedures.

“During the treatment period, cancer patients have access to a board-approved financial assistance programme that adheres to strict criteria and provides assistance of various types. The Namibia Cancer Association does not pay for private medical care requested by State patients. Within their financial constraints, the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services offers a robust oncology treatment programme, while also encouraging private stakeholders to assist where necessary,” he said.

Hansen further stated that patients who choose private treatment do so at their own discretion and expense, and that no private patient has the mandate or legal right to request funding or donations for themselves in the name of CAN or persons associated with the organisation.

CAN advised the public to report such behaviour to the nearest Namibian Police Force investigations unit.

Hansen further noted that CAN relies heavily on public and corporate Namibian support to carry out its mandate.

“With a track record of 55 years in quality service and transparent operations, we know that our exemplary administration and support services have positively impacted many lives. Fraudulent activity in the name of CAN and/or cancer, a disease that wreaks havoc on those who suffer from it, should be condemned by all,” he concluded.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency