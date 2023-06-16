Candidate for National Bank top job receives Parliament thumbs up

The candidate for the position of the governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) Manuel Tiago Dias, proposed by Angolan president João Lourenço, received the consent from the National Assembly (AN) this Friday.

This was during a hearing on BNA candidate to assess his suitability, management capacity, technical skills and recognised experience in economics, law, accounting, banking, finance and management.

At the end of the session, the candidate pledged to work on achieving the resilience of the Angolan financial system and price stability.

He reiterated his commitment to have the inflation at around 10 percent and therefore achieve an inflation rate of around 6 percent, as his initial medium and long term goal.

Profile

Manuel Tiago Dias, current interim governor of the BNA, is taking over from José de Lima Massano, who had recently resigned.

Manuel António Tiago Dias has a master's degree in economic sciences from the University of Bordeaux in France.

He joined the BNA in 1997, where he held several positions until his appointment in 2016 as deputy governor, a position he still holds.

He has also held the positions of Director of the Statistics Department, Deputy Director of the Studies and Statistics Department and Head of the Studies and Statistics Division

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)