Candidates who sat for the 2019 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary and Higher Level examinations will qualify for admission to tertiary institutions in 2019

A total number of 10 511 full-time candidates who sat for the 2019 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary and Higher Level examinations will qualify for admission to tertiary institutions in 2019 compared to 9 524 in 2018.

This is based on the minimum Grade D at NSSC Ordinary Level or Grade 4 at NSSC Higher Level in English and represents an increase of 42.1 per cent compared to 40.4 per cent in 2018.

A total of 61 137 candidates, comprising of 24 932 full-time and 36 205 part-time candidates, registered for the 2019 NSSC ordinary level examinations.

Announcing the 2019 results of grade 12, NSSC Ordinary Level for full-time and part-time candidates here today, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka explained that furthermore, 23.3 per cent (5 821) of the candidates obtained between a Grade C or Grade 3 and better in English and may qualify for admission for degrees and diplomas at tertiary institutions.

She added that 39.7 per cent candidates compared to 37.8 per cent in 2018 obtained between an E and an F grade in English and may qualify for admission for diplomas as well as certificate courses at other Institutions of Higher Learning.

Source: Namibia Press Agency