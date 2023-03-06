Capricorn Foundation launches Windhoek Business Box

In collaboration with Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) Dome Namibia, Capricorn Foundation has launched the Windhoek Business Box.

The Business Box Namibia initiative was started in Swakopmund as part of MTC Dome’s vision to “unlock the potential of Namibia’s youth through sports and entrepreneur training programmes to help aspirant entrepreneurs, small business owners and previously unsuccessful businesses become profitable and understand their role as entrepreneurs”.

Economic advancement is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s key focus areas, according to Marlize Horn, Group Executive for Brand and Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of Capricorn Foundation, in a media statement on Monday.

She said the foundation’s goals through this focus area include the creation of shared value and the identification and support of initiatives that promote economic growth.

In order to expand the business box initiative to Windhoek, Capricorn Foundation pledged N.dollars 567 000 to Business Box Namibia, according to Horn.

“Through such collaborative initiatives, we can collectively tackle unemployment and promote an entrepreneurial culture in Namibia. We look forward to MTC Dome replicating the successes from Swakopmund here in Windhoek by establishing this first Business Box in the capital city,” she said.

Co-founder of Business Box Namibia, Etienne Raymond said the aim of the business boxes is to give entrepreneurs a place to call home “where they are empowered and enabled to develop their entrepreneurial thinking skills in order to create value and exchange value for the good of all”.

“The business boxes replicate the setting in which companies are founded and individuals grow to find their place in both business and life,” he said.

Raymond added that the Business Box Namibia concept is part of the Friends of MTC Dome programme to promote entrepreneur training in Namibia by assisting aspirant entrepreneurs regardless of gender, race, or age, of Namibian heritage in equipping and supporting entrepreneurs to be “innovative in their thinking and behaviour resulting in authenticity in both business and personal life”.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency