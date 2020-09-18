Capricorn Group’s operating profits impacted by COVID-19

The Capricorn Group’s operating profits were significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic during the last quarter of the financial year, with full-year profit after tax contracting by 15.5 per cent to N.dollars 856.4 million.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, Capricorn Group chief executive officer Thinus Prinsloo said the group’s profit after tax from continuing operations amounts to N.dollars 1 billion, which is 2.2 per cent lower than the prior year.

“Overall, Capricorn Group’s response to a challenging year showed resilience and sustainability in our operations and people. We are proud of the performance delivered by our business units and associates. By ensuring the wellbeing of the business, our employees and clients as a priority during the pandemic, Capricorn Group endured and performed well under extremely challenging conditions. Bank Windhoek, our flagship brand, delivered strong results,” Prinsloo said.

Profitability was under pressure in the last three months of the financial year.

“The significant reduction in Namibia’s repo rate by 225 basis points impacted Bank Windhoek’s profits directly, declining by 9.8 per cent compared to last year,” Prinsloo stated.

The group’s financial director, Jaco Esterhuyse further said the global economic outlook is bleak, with most economies projecting significant contraction.

“Namibia and Botswana have revised their forecasted contraction in Gross Domestic Product for the current fiscal year to 8.5 per cent and 8.9 per cent respectively,” Esterhuyse said.

He added that unemployment rates are reaching new highs and business closures continue unabatedly, increasing the financial distress of individuals and businesses alike.

“As a result, we expect an increase in customer defaults with impairment charges remaining high. Net interest revenue, especially in the case of Bank Windhoek will be significantly lower in the next year following the aggressive cuts in interest rates. Bank Gaborone is expected to be less impacted and the expected appreciation of the Pula against the Namibia Dollar will also contribute positively to earnings. Non-banking subsidiaries are not expected to be negatively impacted and should cushion the overall negative impact on the group’s results,” he said.

